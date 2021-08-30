Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Opinion: Some people still won’t take a fully approved vaccine. Here’s how they’re thinking — or not thinking.

This is me.

I gaze at my navel and imagine a whole world in it. A world fit for me.

I don’t live alone in my world — I just like to act like I do.

In my world, I am the only one who matters;

I am the only one I trust;

I am the only one who knows what is best.

In my world, I don’t need a vaccine.

I trust in me and my body — no way I’ll get sick.

And, if you do, that’s a problem for you.

Besides, is the vaccine safe?

Scientists, doctors and experts say yes.

But from the world in my belly button,

I say no.

In fact, I see only risks.

How did they make it so fast?

How can they know what it will do to my body?

And, did you hear?

They say Bill Gates put into the vaccines …

… a ship so small it sails in your bloodstream.

It’s called a micro ship.

What if that tiny ship ends up in my brain?

What if it tries to control me?

What information might it steal from me?

The things I know could cause a lot of damage.

Therefore, I won’t take it.

Not in this life, not in my world.

Because, despite all you other people,

This world is my own.

And here, I’m the only one who matters.

I am the all-knowing.

