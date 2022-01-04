Opinion: The insurrectionists’ roll call
It’s been a year since the horrible attack on the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in five deaths, countless injuries, hundreds of people charged or arrested, and millions of dollars in damages. One would think both parties would have united to decry the assault and bring the instigators to justice, but, instead, only the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to overturn the presidential election results have been brought to justice.
As U.S. Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn testified about the attack to Congress last year, “If a hit man is hired and he kills somebody, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hit man go to jail, but the person who hired him does.”
Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz
The senators led the charge to block certification of ballots in Congress. [Read more]
Ali Alexander with GOP Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar
Alexander, leader of Stop the Steal, said in a since-deleted video that the three Republican congressmen helped plan how to put “maximum pressure on Congress” during the counting of electoral college votes. Biggs and Brooks have denied meeting with Alexander. [Read more]
Roger Stone and Alex Jones
Stone, a Trump ally and longtime GOP provocateur, and Jones, the host of Infowars, each promoted Trump’s false claims of election fraud. [Read more]
Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell
Both private citizens, Powell and Lindell were two of the loudest voices arguing the election results were fraudulent. Dominion Voting Systems sued each for defamation. Powell’s response was to argue that no one should have taken her seriously. “Reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact,” she wrote in her motion to dismiss the suit. [Read more]
Michael Flynn
Trump’s former national security adviser urged the president to declare martial law and redo the election. “There are still avenues” for a Trump win, he said at a Dec. 12 rally in D.C. “The courts aren’t going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide.” [Read more]
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle
During the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse, Eric Trump told the crowd that lawmakers needed to “show some fight” before urging the angry mass to “march on the Capitol today.” Backstage, Donald Trump Jr., in a video he recorded for social media, called the rallygoers “awesome patriots that are sick of the bulls---.” Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, danced and, clenching her right fist, urged people to “fight.” [Read more]
Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham
The Fox News hosts helped feed the populist fires that led to the insurrection and then tried to play down the riot and claim that participants were actually leftists. As the violent insurrection unfolded, Hannity and Ingraham also urged the White House to call off the mob. [Read more]
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan
Each lawmaker spoke with Trump on the phone while the riot was in progress. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) disclosed during the 2021 impeachment proceedings that Trump told McCarthy, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” [Read more]
Sen. Lindsey Graham and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Each senator criticized Trump for the attacks — but hedged his criticism in the days following. Six days after Graham denounced Trump on the Senate floor, he accepted a ride with the president on Air Force One. [Read more] McConnell said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for provoking the riot but voted against conviction in Trump’s subsequent impeachment trial. [Read more]
