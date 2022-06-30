The Supreme Court is increasingly seen as just another partisan wing of the government. While speaking at the University of Louisville, Justice Amy Coney Barrett claimed the justices are not “a bunch of partisan hacks.” But the mere fact that she felt compelled to deny it was a sign of how widespread the sentiment has become. The court’s opinions of the past 25 years — and especially of the past few years — broadly suggest the court is a team sport and conservatives have the upper hand — and will likely keep it for a decade or more.