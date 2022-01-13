Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Americans Emad and Bahareh Shargi never expected their family to be torn apart while visiting Iran, their country of birth. But when Iranian officials hold Emad hostage on bogus espionage charges, Bahareh and her daughters are forced into unlikely roles. They must navigate Iran’s authoritarian system and U.S. politics to try to free Emad from being a pawn in nuclear negotiations.

Making its world premiere at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in February, “Bring Them Home” is a window into the growing crisis of Americans being held hostage by foreign governments.

