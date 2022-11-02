OpinionOur pundits predicted midterm winners. Can you do better?

If you can’t beat them, join them. Or, join them — then beat them.

In a very-extra-special edition of the Post Pundit Power Ranking, we want you, the readers, to play pundit and tell us who you predict to win this cycle’s biggest midterm battles.

Senate races? Got ’em. Governorships? They’re here. House control? Duh!

For each contest below, click on the candidate you think will be victorious. Once you choose, you’ll also see who other readers and our political columnists think will win, and why. After Election Day, we’ll grade your ballots … and then show you how many pundits you beat! All right — here’s your first one:

Senate races

Ohio

The working-class yogi vs. the Hillbilly Elegist

Rep. Tim Ryan is as comfortable in a steel mill as in a yoga studio, which could unite Democrats and win swing voters. J.D. Vance, on the other hand, is feeding red meat to voters in a red state. Who do you think will win?

Pennsylvania

One of Bernie’s favorites vs.
Oprah’s favorite doctor

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an old-style Rust Belt populist with an extremely online twist, has led in the polls. But 2022 is set to be a good Republican year, and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz could benefit plenty from the basic laws of political gravity.

Georgia

The reverend vs. the running back

Rep. Raphael Warnock beat the odds once and has since burnished his reputation as the friendly pastor from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s church. Herschel Walker of National Football League fame has been beset by scandal but still has outsider appeal — and the polls are close.

Incumbent

Arizona

The astronaut vs. the venture capitalist

Sen. Mark Kelly has a huge cash advantage and a compelling biography, including his time at NASA. Meanwhile, Blake Masters is a Trump-endorsed populist who understands the political moment — very capable of an upset.

Incumbent

Florida

The pathbreaking police chief vs.
the conservative golden boy

Rep. Val Demings, the first Black woman to lead Orlando’s police force, is a strong Democratic candidate for a light-red state. But Sen. Marco Rubio is a superstar in Miami and a known quantity across the state with a strong record and telegenic personality.

Incumbent

Nevada

The low-key senator vs.
the GOP compromise candidate

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is fundraising well and knows how to win: She secured her seat in 2016, when the GOP was hyper-focused on Nevada as its only reasonable hope of a Senate pickup. Adam Laxalt, though, can channel the two sides of the GOP and maybe some moderates as both a Trump ally and the scion of a local political dynasty.

Incumbent

North Carolina

The justice vs. the Freedom Caucus’s man

Cheri Beasley, the first Black female chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court, is keeping the race close in a moderate state … that still trends red. That’s what Rep. Ted Budd, a Trumpian conservative and Freedom Caucus member, is counting on.

Wisconsin

Historic Democratic win, or hat trick?

Progressive Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the first Black person to hold his job in the state and would be a historic winner. Meanwhile, pundits always predict two-term Sen. Ron Johnson to end up the loser — and he always proves them wrong.

Incumbent

Governor races

Arizona

Top election official vs. top election denier

Strait-laced Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs has spent the race calling out her opponent’s lies about the 2020 election. But said opponent, Kari Lake, is taking those lies to the air, a medium she’s working well as a former local news anchor.

Michigan

The Democratic rising star vs.
the GOP pundit

Nationally recognized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is competent, and Michiganders agree with her on key issues such as abortion. Fewer agree on her pandemic lockdown and schooling policies, and that anger could boost Tudor Dixon.

Incumbent

Wisconsin

The giant-killer vs. the businessman

Gov. Tony Evers defeated incumbent Scott Walker — the most powerful Republican in modern Wisconsin history — to win his job in 2018 and is in even better shape now. Construction company owner Tim Michels has never held elected office … but that’s exactly what a lot of Wisconsinites want.

Incumbent

Kansas

A moderate, red-state Democrat
tries for another term

Gov. Laura Kelly is looking to appeal to Democrats and moderate Republicans, just as she did to win in 2018. But Kansas has a lot of conservatives, too, and Derek Schmidt, the state’s attorney general, is campaigning straight to them.

Incumbent

Georgia

America’s most bitter rematch

Stacey Abrams lost in 2018, but she built a powerful turnout machine in the intervening years. Gov. Brian Kemp, an election-affirming conservative, beat her then and is looking to do so again.

Incumbent

Nevada

Another low-key Democrat vs.
Las Vegas’s top sheriff

Nevada is the mirror image of Florida: just close enough to tantalize the GOP, while consistently favoring Democrats — which is good news for Gov. Steve Sisolak. But Republicans are gaining ground with working-class Latinos, a key demographic there — great news for Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Incumbent

House control

Who will win the majority in the House of Representatives?

About this story

The pundits: Gary Abernathy, Matt Bai, David Byler, Jonathan Capehart, Katrina vanden Heuvel, James Hohmann, Megan McArdle, Henry Olsen, Eugene Robinson, Jennifer Rubin, Greg Sargent, Karen Tumulty. Edited by Drew Goins. Design and Development by Yan Wu. Editorial assistance by David Byler. Design editing by Sergio Peçanha and Chris Rukan.