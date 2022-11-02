OpinionOur pundits predicted midterm winners. Can you do better?
If you can’t beat them, join them. Or, join them — then beat them.
In a very-extra-special edition of the Post Pundit Power Ranking, we want you, the readers, to play pundit and tell us who you predict to win this cycle’s biggest midterm battles.
Senate races? Got ’em. Governorships? They’re here. House control? Duh!
For each contest below, click on the candidate you think will be victorious. Once you choose, you’ll also see who other readers and our political columnists think will win, and why. After Election Day, we’ll grade your ballots … and then show you how many pundits you beat! All right — here’s your first one:
Senate races
Ohio
The working-class yogi vs. the Hillbilly Elegist
Rep. Tim Ryan is as comfortable in a steel mill as in a yoga studio, which could unite Democrats and win swing voters. J.D. Vance, on the other hand, is feeding red meat to voters in a red state. Who do you think will win?
DEMGOP
Pennsylvania
One of Bernie’s favorites vs.
Oprah’s favorite doctor
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an old-style Rust Belt populist with an extremely online twist, has led in the polls. But 2022 is set to be a good Republican year, and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz could benefit plenty from the basic laws of political gravity.
Georgia
The reverend vs. the running back
Rep. Raphael Warnock beat the odds once and has since burnished his reputation as the friendly pastor from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s church. Herschel Walker of National Football League fame has been beset by scandal but still has outsider appeal — and the polls are close.
Arizona
The astronaut vs. the venture capitalist
Sen. Mark Kelly has a huge cash advantage and a compelling biography, including his time at NASA. Meanwhile, Blake Masters is a Trump-endorsed populist who understands the political moment — very capable of an upset.
Florida
The pathbreaking police chief vs.
the conservative golden boy
Rep. Val Demings, the first Black woman to lead Orlando’s police force, is a strong Democratic candidate for a light-red state. But Sen. Marco Rubio is a superstar in Miami and a known quantity across the state with a strong record and telegenic personality.
Nevada
The low-key senator vs.
the GOP compromise candidate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is fundraising well and knows how to win: She secured her seat in 2016, when the GOP was hyper-focused on Nevada as its only reasonable hope of a Senate pickup. Adam Laxalt, though, can channel the two sides of the GOP and maybe some moderates as both a Trump ally and the scion of a local political dynasty.
North Carolina
The justice vs. the Freedom Caucus’s man
Cheri Beasley, the first Black female chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court, is keeping the race close in a moderate state … that still trends red. That’s what Rep. Ted Budd, a Trumpian conservative and Freedom Caucus member, is counting on.
Wisconsin
Historic Democratic win, or hat trick?
Progressive Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the first Black person to hold his job in the state and would be a historic winner. Meanwhile, pundits always predict two-term Sen. Ron Johnson to end up the loser — and he always proves them wrong.
Governor races
Arizona
Top election official vs. top election denier
Strait-laced Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs has spent the race calling out her opponent’s lies about the 2020 election. But said opponent, Kari Lake, is taking those lies to the air, a medium she’s working well as a former local news anchor.
Michigan
The Democratic rising star vs.
the GOP pundit
Nationally recognized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is competent, and Michiganders agree with her on key issues such as abortion. Fewer agree on her pandemic lockdown and schooling policies, and that anger could boost Tudor Dixon.
Wisconsin
The giant-killer vs. the businessman
Gov. Tony Evers defeated incumbent Scott Walker — the most powerful Republican in modern Wisconsin history — to win his job in 2018 and is in even better shape now. Construction company owner Tim Michels has never held elected office … but that’s exactly what a lot of Wisconsinites want.
Kansas
A moderate, red-state Democrat
tries for another term
Gov. Laura Kelly is looking to appeal to Democrats and moderate Republicans, just as she did to win in 2018. But Kansas has a lot of conservatives, too, and Derek Schmidt, the state’s attorney general, is campaigning straight to them.
Georgia
America’s most bitter rematch
Stacey Abrams lost in 2018, but she built a powerful turnout machine in the intervening years. Gov. Brian Kemp, an election-affirming conservative, beat her then and is looking to do so again.
Nevada
Another low-key Democrat vs.
Las Vegas’s top sheriff
Nevada is the mirror image of Florida: just close enough to tantalize the GOP, while consistently favoring Democrats — which is good news for Gov. Steve Sisolak. But Republicans are gaining ground with working-class Latinos, a key demographic there — great news for Sheriff Joe Lombardo.