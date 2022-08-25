When I was 21, the condom broke. A few weeks later, my period was late. When my pregnancy test came out positive, I immediately called to see about scheduling an abortion. I was told that it was too early and my uterus could be damaged. So I waited, and contemplated.

During that time, I attended Mother’s Day Mass. The sermon was about the importance of mothers. I recognized how deeply I identified with that. I knew that when I brought a child into the world, I wanted to be the one responsible for leading them through life, for educating them, for loving and providing for them.

I had an abortion. Even in the room where I had the procedure, I waited and contemplated, knowing that other women changed their minds. I didn’t.

That choice, among myriad others, is essential to the mother I’ve become.