Opinion: Love, war and two cats — What fleeing Kyiv looked like for us
Iuliia Mendel is a journalist and former press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On the day of the Russian invasion, my boyfriend and I awoke to the sound of explosions. Since then, sirens urging citizens to take shelter and the thuds of bombs continue to reverberate across the city.
Morning of Feb. 25
As soon as the attacks started, I began working nonstop. I am a journalist, and interview requests from all over the world came in. I was doing my part to fight Russian disinformation.
It quickly became clear that Kyiv wasn’t safe. The explosions were getting close. At the end of the day I locked myself in the bathroom and sobbed.
Packing
Early on Feb. 25, my boyfriend, Pavlo, and I gathered our cats, Marusia and Hooligan, and left our apartment. We hoped to exit Kyiv before Russian troops entered the city.
We stopped at a grocery store to get supplies for the road. They were only accepting cash.
As we started to drive, we saw warplanes in the sky and it smelled like something was burning. “The war is already here. Is this my country?” I thought.
Soon we encountered heavy traffic — all heading west to the borders with Poland and Romania.
RUSSIA
POLAND
BELARUS
Russian-held
areas and troop
movement
Kyiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
European
Union
countries
100 MILES
Black Sea
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, Post reporting.
Control areas as of Feb. 28.
Most service stations we passed were out of gas. The ones with gas had huge lines — and sales were limited to five gallons per customer. They were running out of water and snacks. We also saw military vehicles heading to Kyiv.
There were many checkpoints along the road, manned by soldiers and local residents from the villages that we passed through. The Ukrainian government has been urging regular citizens to join the fight.
Standstill
Late at night, 60 miles from the city of Lviv (which is about 335 miles west of Kyiv) traffic came to a near standstill. We were told transportation of military equipment was being prioritized. We were exhausted but more than willing to wait.
We ended up taking an alternate route using rural back roads. By the time we arrived in Lviv, it was morning. The trip usually takes five to seven hours — but it took us about 40.
We felt lucky. Lviv — which has become sort of a staging area for government officials, diplomats, refugees and others — was calm, but there was no denying it was a wartime city. The streets were mostly empty, shops were closed.
We saw people in front of the military registration offices and trying out uniforms. I thought, “How is it possible that regular Ukrainians are being forced to fight and kill to protect their freedom and independence? How is this possible in the 21st century?”
People in the city were organizing to push back against the Russian invasion. I saw a note attached to a lamppost with a list of items the military was requesting from volunteers.
As we walked around Lviv, Pavlo, who works as an adviser in the ministry of energy, told me that he might have to leave to join the armed forces.
I was surprised, shocked and lost. I didn’t know how to react. I’m praying that our love is not broken by something terrible, but we are not going to run away.
It was our first night in Lviv, and Pavlo had another surprise, but this was a good one:
This war must end. We have different plans.
About this story
