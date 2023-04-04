OpinionAlexandra Petri presents: Real or fake? A history quiz!

It is said that if you don’t learn history, you are doomed to repeat it. And, based on how much repeating we’re doing lately — welcome back, onerous voting restrictions and child labor! goodbye, Roe v. Wade! — it seems as though maybe … we haven’t learned it?

Not only that, but now, everyone seems absolutely desperate to rewrite history. Sometimes, they rewrite it to make it more accurate. This work is laudable but, like most laudable work, involves a high degree of difficulty and lots of painstaking research that requires you to sit in an archive for years and years and put your pens in a special locker and try not to spill coffee on important documents.

Other times, people rewrite history to make it less accurate. In this version, you don’t have to do any research at all. You do have to get yourself elected or appointed to some sort of state or federal office. But once there, you can write new important documents that change history to be anything you want!

All of this is rather confounding and makes history awfully hard to learn. But maybe that’s just me! Maybe you are a superior human being and actually do know your history!

That’s why I’ve constructed this quiz: to test you!

You see, confused by history, I recently spent every spare waking hour over the past three-ish years scribbling bizarre, historical-seeming documents that I believe ought to be the real history. And it felt amazing! So amazing that I wrote enough documents to put them all into their very own book: “Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up).” It comes out April 11. (That fact is true and not made up.)

Some of those fake documents now populate this extremely serious history quiz, which is also full of Real Historical Documents. Can you tell which are real and which are ... by me? Take the quiz and see how you do!

Correspondence from Warren G. Harding to his mistress, Carrie Fulton Phillips, Sept. 15, 1913

Unfortunately, this is an authentic letter from our 29th president, Warren Gamaliel Harding! Don’t ask who “Jerry” is. You don’t want to know.

Correspondence from Sun-Maid, A Raisin Company, to the playwright Lorraine Hansberry, March 20, 1959

Although Lorraine is the name of the Sun-Maid raisins mascot!

Correspondence between Abigail Adams and her husband, John, the future second U.S. president

Not real. But … imagine!

From “Modern Etiquette,” 1871 edition: “Card Leaving”

… as far as I know.

From “The Ladies’ Book of Etiquette, and Manual of Politeness,” 1860 edition: “Traveling”

Actual advice!

From instructions to subjects of wartime photographs, 1862

No evidence that this is what people were instructed to do, except the photographs themselves.

From Ayn Rand’s unpublished children’s book, “The Little Engine Stops,” 1958

But I am confident this is how it would have gone.

From Bruce Barton’s nonfiction book “The Man Nobody Knows,” 1925

The whole book is like this! And it sold like hot cakes, apparently, at a time when hot cakes were selling pretty well.

From that time Raymond Chandler attempted to write about workplace sexual harassment, 1939

It’s a little on-the-nose.

William F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal respond to a debate moderator’s warm-up question

Essentially, but, no.

Excerpt from the Richard M. Nixon tapes, unedited, 1971

Only because Checkers was no longer alive during Watergate, no other reason!

Scopes trial transcript, 1925

It turns out “Inherit the Wind” actually did not need to generate very much dialogue!

From a speech in favor of constructing an Eerie Canal, 1817

No!

From Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s prepared inaugural address, 1933

Nothing ate Herbert Hoover.

From Richard M. Nixon’s “Moon Speech,” had the astronauts not made it back

Well, not delivered, but real!

Original draft of “Paul Revere’s Ride,” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 1860

The poem contains no sign of Samuel Prescott!

From “Chicago,” by Carl Sandburg, 1914

Carl Sandburg needed to calm down about Chicago.

From “YMCA,” by Walt Whitman, 1879

Although the YMCA was founded in the 1840s, so, technically, he could have …

This quiz was adapted from “Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up),” by Alexandra Petri. It will be published April 11 by W. W. Norton & Company. Excerpts reprinted by permission of W. W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.

