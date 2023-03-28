Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

A Pirates coach once managed a team “that was so bad we considered a 2-0 count on the batter a rally.”

You can be better than that at identifying:

Question 1 of 37 The only pitcher since 1960 to average more than 20 wins over a 10-year span. Bob Gibson Juan Marichal Roger Clemens Greg Maddux Not quite.

Question 2 of 37 Who holds the Reds’ career home run record. Johnny Bench Eric Davis Frank Robinson Ted Kluszewski Not quite.

Question 3 of 37 Who holds the Reds’ single-season home run record. Ken Griffey Jr. Tony Perez Joey Votto George Foster Not quite.

Question 4 of 37 The pitcher who started five games with his team facing postseason elimination and whose team won all five. Whitey Ford John Smoltz Curt Schilling Andy Pettitte Not quite.

Question 5 of 37 The only player to lead his league in hits five consecutive years. Nap Lajoie Tris Speaker Nellie Fox Ichiro Suzuki Not quite.

Question 6 of 37 The MVP pitcher who won 16 games, all in relief, for the 1950 Phillies. Jim Konstanty Blix Donnelly Bubba Church Milo Candini Not quite.

Question 7 of 37 The first Canadian-born MVP. Ferguson Jenkins Larry Walker Eric Gagné George Selkirk Not quite.

Question 8 of 37 The Hall of Fame pitcher who holds the record for the worst single-season ERA (minimum 50 innings pitched). Roy Halladay Rube Marquard Goose Gossage Catfish Hunter Not quite.

Question 9 of 37 The player who had the most career hits without winning a batting title. Carl Yastrzemski Cap Anson Paul Waner Derek Jeter Not quite.

Question 10 of 37 The hitter with the most home runs in a season against one team. Albert Pujols (12) against the Chicago Cubs in 2006 Jimmie Foxx (10) against the New York Yankees in 1929 Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936 Hank Aaron (15) against the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 Not quite.

Question 11 of 37 The pitcher who reached 500 strikeouts in the fewest innings. Aroldis Chapman Nolan Ryan Tom Seaver Walter Johnson Not quite.

Question 12 of 37 The only pitcher since 1920 with at least 100 postseason innings and an ERA under 1.00. Jon Lester Mariano Rivera Dave Stewart Jim Palmer Not quite.

Question 13 of 37 Who was caught just 13 times while stealing 104 bases in a season. Maury Wills Lou Brock Rickey Henderson Vince Coleman Not quite.

Question 14 of 37 The three two-time MVPs who are not in the Hall of Fame. Zoilo Versalles, Thurman Munson, Vida Blue Elston Howard, Dick Groat, Jackie Jensen Dolph Camilli, Mort Cooper, Lou Boudreau Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González Not quite.

Question 15 of 37 The Hall of Famer who hit more than 500 home runs but never 40 in a season. Harmon Killebrew Jim Thome Eddie Murray Chipper Jones Not quite.

Question 16 of 37 Who reached base in 84 consecutive games. Ted Williams Joe DiMaggio Stan Musial Willie Keeler Not quite.

Question 17 of 37 The two future Hall of Famers traded for one another. Vladimir Guerrero, Tony Gwynn Gabby Hartnett, Kiki Cuyler Tony Lazzeri, Luke Appling Orlando Cepeda, Joe Torre Not quite.

Question 18 of 37 The only team to twice win the World Series after being behind three games to one. Philadelphia Athletics New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers Pittsburgh Pirates Not quite.

Question 19 of 37 The first National League player to win consecutive MVP awards. Rogers Hornsby Ernie Banks Carl Hubbell Willie Mays Not quite.

Question 20 of 37 Who hit the most career home runs in a single park. Mel Ott, Polo Grounds Sammy Sosa, Wrigley Field Babe Ruth, Yankee Stadium Mike Schmidt, Veterans Stadium Not quite.

Question 21 of 37 The two players who got 200 hits in a season 10 times. Rod Carew, Derek Jeter Al Simmons, Bill Terry Pete Rose, Ichiro Suzuki Wade Boggs, Ty Cobb Not quite.

Question 22 of 37 The player who went the longest (11 years) between MVP awards. Nolan Ryan Cal Ripken Jr. Yogi Berra Willie Mays Not quite.

Question 23 of 37 The teammates who each had 159 RBIs in 155 games in 1949. Vic Wertz, Hoot Evers Ted Williams, Vern Stephens Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges Bobby Thomson, Johnny Mize Not quite.

Question 24 of 37 The only player with at least 40 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 30 doubles and 100 walks in the same season. Jeff Bagwell Dick Allen Roberto Clemente Roy Campanella Not quite.

Question 25 of 37 The pitcher with the most wins in the 1940s. Dizzy Trout Spud Chandler Hal Newhouser Bob Feller Not quite.

Question 26 of 37 The first player to hit 30 or more home runs in a season with five different teams. Fred McGriff José Canseco Alfonso Soriano Gary Sheffield Not quite.

Question 27 of 37 The team that took the longest time (until its 97th season) to win a World Series. Boston Red Sox Philadelphia Phillies Pittsburgh Pirates Detroit Tigers Not quite.

Question 28 of 37 The Dodgers pitcher with the most wins since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Clayton Kershaw Fernando Valenzuela Orel Hershiser Don Sutton Not quite.

Question 29 of 37 The first pitcher after 1900 to strike out at least 300 in a season. Rube Waddell Cy Young Noodles Hahn Christy Mathewson Not quite.

Question 30 of 37 The first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without ever starting a game. Sparky Lyle Dan Quisenberry Bruce Sutter Lee Smith Not quite.

Question 31 of 37 Who holds the Pirates’ career home run record. Ralph Kiner Barry Bonds Dave Parker Willie Stargell Not quite.

Question 32 of 37 Who holds the Pirates’ single-season home run record. Ralph Kiner Barry Bonds Dave Parker Willie Stargell Not quite.

Question 33 of 37 The three who won the pitchers’ Triple Crown (leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts) three times. Walter Johnson, Grover Alexander, Sandy Koufax Lefty Grove, Bob Feller, Roger Clemens Hippo Vaughn, Dazzy Vance, Steve Carlton Dwight Gooden, Randy Johnson, Justin Verlander Not quite.

Question 34 of 37 The expansion team that in its third season played in the postseason. Arizona Diamondbacks Colorado Rockies Seattle Mariners Toronto Blue Jays Not quite.

Question 35 of 37 Who hit 10 home runs in one week in the ‘year of the pitcher,’ 1968. Boog Powell Willie McCovey Reggie Jackson Frank Howard Not quite.

Question 36 of 37 Bonus question: Who said, ‘In 10 years, Ed Kranepool has a chance to be a star. In 10 years, Greg Goossen has a chance to be 30.’ Marv Throneberry Choo-Choo Coleman Pumpsie Green Casey Stengel Not quite.

Question 37 of 37 Second bonus question: Who said, ‘I couldn’t have done it without the players.’ Connie Mack Leo Durocher Sparky Anderson Casey Stengel Not quite.