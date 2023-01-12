On neighborhood murals, Martin Luther King still dreams

Opinions
Camilo José Vergara is a writer, photographer and documentarian in New York City whose books include “Harlem: The Unmaking of a Ghetto.”
Camilo José Vergara/Camilo José Vergara
Across the United States, murals in minority neighborhoods present the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as the preeminent spokesperson for peace, justice and freedom. His likeness has embodied these values ever since his assassination in 1968, even as his depiction in the paintings has shifted.
Camilo José Vergara/Camilo José Vergara
I have been photographing MLK murals as they have evolved for more than 50 years. I am drawn to works that appear spontaneous and relatively free of conventional mural styles — compared with those commissioned by schools, community organizations and foundations.
Camilo José Vergara/Camilo José Vergara
Photographs of King serve as models for this street art, including shots of him in 1963 as a prisoner in the Birmingham City Jail and of him delivering his “I Have a Dream” speech at the National Mall.
Camilo José Vergara/Camilo José Vergara
In Spanish-speaking or mixed Black and Hispanic communities, King’s likeness can take on a Latino look.
Sometimes, local gangs deface the murals with graffiti.
His likeness is often accompanied by the American flag, the bald eagle, the Statue of Liberty or doves of peace. In the 1980s and 1990s, King could be found in the company of Malcolm X, Nelson Mandela, Marcus Garvey, Mahatma Gandhi, Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks and Angela Davis — and, more recently, Barack Obama.
Since the spring of 2020, though, King has appeared as witness to portraits of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and to lists of others killed by police. On many murals, “I Can’t Breathe,” “Say Their Names” and especially “Black Lives Matter” have replaced “I Have a Dream.”
More from the Post
Opinion | Martin Luther King, Jr. did not give up. Those fighting for democracy must follow his example.
Opinion | Dr. King was bold. Don’t make him bland.
Opinion | Yolanda Renee King: My generation has to stand up against gun violence
The latest from The Washington Post