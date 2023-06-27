Human read | Listen 43 min

When Yu Qiangsheng, a top official of the Ministry of State Security, stole across the border to Hong Kong in November 1985, he left behind a fragile Chinese intelligence service that seemed ready to collapse. But it is the nature of intelligence that nothing is what it at first appears. China’s spymasters gradually regained their balance and a decade ago, they shattered the network of CIA informants inside the country, killing or arresting more than two dozen people.

Spy stories always mix fact and fiction. Intelligence agencies give their real-life assets invented names, as in a novel. They create “legends” for their operatives to document an imaginary past. The spy world, as people so often say, is painted in “shades of gray,” and its facts are embossed with fiction.

So, too, with this narrative. This isn’t a “true” account of what happened in the spy wars between the CIA and the Chinese Ministry of State Security over the past few decades. There are fragments of fact. And, certainly, the starting point of Yu’s defection is accurate. You can look it up. But the characters in this story inhabit the world of imagination. This is a work of fiction.

1 1985, Hong Kong The week after Yu Qiangsheng defected from China, he was closeted in a safe house in Repulse Bay, facing the sea. Guards from the CIA’s Office of Security kept watch from a nearby flat and from across the street. Britain controlled Hong Kong back then, and the apartment was safe from the Chinese agents who would have killed Yu if they knew where he was hiding. Yu paced the rooms of the safe house the first few days, sleepless and depressed. He wanted to be gone, but he was still in Beijing’s reach; worse, he was in a colony. His stomach hurt, and he complained about the food at every meal. He demanded bottled water from Europe and a food taster to make sure he wasn’t being poisoned. Every day that first week, Yu received a young, well-mannered American visitor. His name was Thomas Crane. His parents had been missionaries in Henan and Shandong provinces, and he spoke fluent Mandarin Chinese. They had hoped their son would become a missionary, too, but he had joined the Central Intelligence Agency, which was entirely different and also in some respects the same. Press Enter to skip to end of carousel About ‘The Tao of Deception’ “The Tao of Deception” is a fictional spy thriller by Post columnist David Ignatius inspired by real-life events in CIA history. Want to receive the next installment by email as soon as it’s live? Sign up to follow David Ignatius. Have questions about this story or the case that inspired it? Submit them here for David’s reader Q&A at 12 p.m. Eastern on Monday, July 3. Have feedback on this story or format? Tell us here. End of carousel Crane’s first assignment was to babysit Yu Qiangsheng while the agency decided whether to bring him to America. Yu had the face of a mandarin: thin lips; sharp eyes; a high forehead; dark hair going to gray, without the usual black dye. Perhaps that was part of his problem. He was too good to be true: a son of the revolution; no, more than that, a prince. His father had been hiding with Mao Zedong in the caves of Yan’an; his father’s first wife had run off to become Mao’s mistress. Yu had survived the Cultural Revolution to become the head of foreign operations of the Chinese spy service. He had been adopted after his father’s death by a ruthless man who became head of China’s secret police. Truly, he knew all the secrets. And now, Yu declared, he despised China and wanted to escape. The agency at first didn’t trust him. He had been dropping a hanky, passing tidbits of information, for two years. But the agency’s counterintelligence staff warned that he might be a dangle, a provocation meant to trick the CIA into revealing its secrets. And, perhaps, the agency didn’t want to hear what he had to say. “There are five kinds of spies,” Yu Qiangsheng explained to Tom one morning in the sticky, windless heat of Hong Kong. As he enumerated each variety, he raised a soft, slender finger. “There are ‘local spies’ who mingle with the enemy; there are ‘internal spies’ who penetrate the enemy’s secret service; there are ‘turned spies’ sent by the enemy but doubled; there are ‘living spies,’ who appear ordinary but hide their deeper purpose. And there are ‘dead spies,’ whose lives are expendable.” “Which one are you?” asked Crane, not just to be polite. “I am a dead spy, perhaps,” answered Yu. “But that is a decision for your agency. They choose and I accept. The ch’i of trustworthiness is to be correct and calm.” Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Correct and calm were usually good words to describe Tom Crane, too. He was nearly six feet, not quite tall. He had a pleasant face, soft brown hair; eyes that held a steady gaze; a mouth that naturally formed an easy smile. It was a face you might look past at a gathering or on a street, and that was just part of what made him a natural intelligence officer. Crane was good at listening, and the old man liked to talk, so that morning and for many months afterward, Crane received a tutorial in Chinese intelligence. He learned the tradecraft of the Ministry of State Security, the “Tao of deception,” as Yu called it. He learned the unwritten history of the revolution, and its legacy of betrayal and shame. Yu was saving his biggest secret that first week. As the second-ranking leader of Chinese intelligence, he knew the name and history of the agent his ministry had recruited within the CIA. He had written it in his own code in a small notebook, a mìjiàn, the Chinese called it. The CIA wanted Yu’s notebook when he first came over the border, but he refused to decode it. He wanted to be on the plane to America first. But after a week, Yu was running out of time. He was nearly a dead spy, and he wanted to remain a living one. So, he told Crane to summon the CIA station chief from the American consulate on Garden Road to the safe house. The station chief was perspiring when he arrived at Repulse Bay in the steam bath heat of the November afternoon. The Americans were a sweaty people, Yu thought, hairy and smelly, too. But they had power and money. The station chief looked like an overstuffed wallet. He shook Yu’s hand firmly when he arrived, squeezing the fine bones. That was another thing about Americans; they didn’t appreciate the politeness in a soft handshake. “What have you got for me?” the chief demanded. “You have been penetrated,” said Yu. “There is a Chinese spy in the CIA. We recruited him in 1944. We have been running him ever since. His English first name is ‘Larry.’ In Chinese, we call him ‘Wu-Tai.’” “Prove it,” said the chief. Yu opened the small notebook and pointed to an encrypted name. “This one. It means ‘Chin.’ He is a translator for your foreign broadcast information service. He told us Nixon’s plans when he came to China in 1972. He provided defense documents. He gave us the code names and locations of your deep-cover agents in China. Go on! Check and see.” Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement “Larry Chin,” said the station chief. A sour look came over his face, as if he had swallowed a bad radish. “I know him.” “Arrest him now. If he learns that I have defected, he will tell his MSS case officer, and he will flee. Hurry, now.” He made a gesture with his hands, as if to say, go away, do your business. The station chief went to his car, where he had secure communications. He awakened the watch officer in the East Asia Division and requested traces on Larry Wu-Tai Chin. He waited while the watch officer called in the most senior counterintelligence officer on duty. Counterintelligence already had a file on Chin. He had indeed joined the U.S. Army as a translator in 1944; he transferred to the CIA in 1952, and as one of the agency’s few competent Chinese linguists, he had handled for more than 30 years some of the CIA’s most sensitive information about China. The FBI had warned two years before that he might be a Chinese double agent, but the CIA’s spy catchers hadn’t wanted to admit that he might be rotten. Now they had no choice. The station chief wanted more from Yu’s mìjiàn, but he said no, not until he was in America. Yu Qiangsheng departed Kai Tak Airport that night on a Gulfstream jet; the CIA plane had no markings except the tail insignia. The Office of Security sent a team of bodyguards, but the only case officer who accompanied Yu was Crane. Yu asked for champagne; the plane had only whiskey, so Yu drank that, the whole bottle. The FBI arrested Larry Chin a week later. At his trial in February 1986, he was convicted of espionage. “When I think about what I accomplished,” he said, “my imprisonment for life is a very small price to pay. It was worth it.” A few weeks later, he suffocated himself in his jail cell in Manassas, Virginia. Yu wasn’t easy to manage when he arrived in the United States. He made extravagant demands. He wanted the CIA to provide him with a harem of women. He drank. He thought he was the chosen one, the person whose lineage was red gold. The only CIA officer who ever established rapport with him was young Crane. He would pose simple questions and draw complicated answers. “Tell me about your family,” Crane would ask. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement [Do you have feedback on this story? Tell us here.] And the nightmare would emerge, chapter by chapter. Yu’s father was a physics student who broke from his Kuomintang family to become a revolutionary; he married a beautiful but faithless Shanghai actress who abandoned him for Mao; impossibly, she became the leader of the ultra-leftist “Gang of Four” that terrorized China. Yu’s family was hounded during the Cultural Revolution, but he survived and eventually prospered. His younger brother, who would sell anyone to save his skin, also rose in the party ranks. Crane wondered at first what had broken Yu’s loyalty. As he listened, he realized that before his defection, Yu had been choking on self-disgust. He knew the party’s true history. He had accompanied the American writer Edgar Snow in the early 1970s to visit the old comrades who made the revolution. What he heard was a sense of betrayal. The revolution was a lie; the party was infested with cruelty and corruption. Yu tried to live with it, but blood dripped from the walls. Yu had attempted to contact the Americans before he finally fled. He was suffocating in the newly powerful Chinese police state, but Washington had fallen in love with Beijing. Three times, he signaled to the FBI that a Chinese spy was in their midst. The CIA rebuffed the warnings; they didn’t want a flap. Finally, like steam rising in a kettle, Yu had blown out the top. He crashed the border into Hong Kong, carrying his mìjiàn in his coat pocket. Crane listened to his hurt and anger. But this was espionage, not therapy, and he kept pulling on the string of how the Chinese ran their intelligence service. Yu delighted in telling the young CIA man about Chinese tradecraft; after all, he had invented much of it. Yu laid bare the MSS. In his last days at the ministry, he had wandered the halls, photographing documents atop people’s desks, pulling secret files, inquiring about special projects. He was a red prince. No one would stop him. He had brought out spools of film along with his mìjiàn. He gave Crane the order of battle. “The MSS doesn’t have money to buy people’s loyalties or establish fancy covers,” he said. It rode on the wind. “What China has is people,” Yu explained. He gave an example of a surveillance operation against a Russian illegal agent in Beijing two years before where the Chinese had used three thousand people to follow him. “Can you imagine that?” he laughed. He said that Americans might scoff at Chinese technology, but the security agencies had put microphones everywhere — in every park bench where a foreigner might sit, or restaurant table where they might eat. One night, when Yu had been drinking, he whispered into Tom’s ear: The MSS had a program called “a thousand talents” to steal Western knowledge. The Americans made it easy. They invited Chinese researchers to every university and corporate lab. They were sloppy in guarding their own secrets. That was China’s best weapon, American inattention. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement “You cannot stop being Chinese,” Yu said. “Many of these Chinese students in the United States, they don’t remember Mao’s horrors. They believe in a new China dream. And if not, their parents in Beijing and Shanghai will remind them. The Chinese in Singapore, Malaysia, Berkeley, Cambridge, the same. They are still Chinese. That is where we recruit the MSS army.” Tom heard it all, month after month. Sometimes he brought his new bride, Sonia Machel, to the sessions. She was the daughter of a Mozambican father and a Chinese mother who had grown up in Macau when it was a Portuguese colony. She also spoke fluent Chinese. Sonia’s father had spied for the United States before leaving Macau, so the CIA trusted her, too. They were a “tandem couple,” as the agency liked to say. Every marriage has secrets, but for a tandem couple there are only secrets. Yu Qiangsheng relaxed with her and told more stories. After more than a year of debriefing the Chinese spy, the Cranes were assigned overseas. Their first posting was to Kuala Lumpur to work the large Chinese diaspora in Malaysia. They were good at it. Sonia spotted and developed the best prospects for recruitment as agents, and Tom pitched them. They were rising stars. They moved on to Phnom Penh after that, to seek recruits among the Chinese community there. Yu was resettled in a suburb of Los Angeles. The CIA found him a wife. He was a complainer, like many defectors, wanting more money and perks. He thought he had given the agency the keys to the kingdom. The Chinese put out rumors several times that he had been assassinated abroad. It made Yu happy that the Chinese government remained so deeply ashamed by his defection that it needed to pretend he was dead. The Cranes came home to Washington briefly after their tour in Cambodia. They were slotted next for China. Their first posting would be in the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. Consulates were an afterthought for diplomats, but not for spies. They could be better hunting grounds. Before Tom left for China, he asked the Office of Security for permission to see Yu. He hadn’t come to love the old man, but he felt responsible for him. Tom was the closest thing to Yu’s American son. Yu had gotten fat eating American food, and he was drinking more. But he was happy to see the CIA officer with whom he had shared all his secrets. “You are a ‘traveling man’ now,” said Yu. That was the Chinese expression for spy. He took out one of the books he had brought from China, and he held Crane’s hand while he read: “Be just like a blackbird entering the heavy forest or a fish diving into the deepest pool without a trace.” Yu asked for another glass of whiskey. Crane went to fetch it, then kissed the old man on the forehead and left.

2 1998, Chengdu Tom and Sonia arrived at a newly built U.S. Consulate in Chengdu. Previously, the staff had been squeezed into a local hotel, so this was liberation. The compound was bounded by stucco walls on a narrow street in an unfashionable part of town south of the murky river that bisected the city. Inside the main gate was a grand portico topped by the seal of the United States and guarded by two Chinese stone lions. Chengdu was thought to be easy duty for American diplomats. It lies west of the sweltering cities of the Yangtze delta, nestled on a fertile high plain. To the north and west are rugged mountains that might once have been visible on a clear day, but Chinese industrial cities didn’t get those anymore. Chengdu was a boom town in the late 1990s. “To get rich is glorious” was China’s mantra now, and Sichuan was living the dream. Investment money surged in from Hong Kong and Taiwan and America; old buildings were razed for new factories and office buildings, which soon were demolished to make room for even bigger ones. The consulate had a large staff of Chinese nationals, presumed to be spies, who snooped around any space that was open to them. The site was surrounded by tall office blocks, so Americans were warned that the building was probably bathed in electromagnetic energy; they should assume that conversations in rooms with windows could be read by lasers that measured the vibrations of the panes. The CIA base was behind a maze of doors on the second floor at the rear of the building. Crane had to open a dozen locks to get to his classified workstation. The space was hidden away from Chinese employees, and conversations within its baffled “Acoustic Conference Room” were secure, or so it was assumed. Tom held a meeting in the ACR his first week with the five officers serving under him. Three were “declared,” meaning that the State Department had told the Chinese government that they were CIA personnel. The other three, including Tom and his wife, were “undeclared,” with cover as ordinary members of the consular staff. The Cranes were the only truly fluent Chinese speakers. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement “We can’t make mistakes here,” Crane began his first team huddle, remembering what Yu had told him about Chinese tradecraft. “We’re under constant, pervasive surveillance. At home, at work, on the bus, out walking on the street. Don’t assume you’re ‘clean,’ even after a surveillance detection route that has taken you half the day.” Heads nodded. They’d heard all that in training at the Farm. Tom saw the false confidence. He’d been cocksure once himself, in Kuala Lumpur, and burned an agent. He admonished the group: “The Chinese own this space. Our disguises are great. Sure. But don’t trust them. Our counter-surveillance technology is excellent, too. We have friendly eyes and ears in space to watch over us. But don’t trust that, either. It is very, very hard to beat Chinese fixed surveillance that’s on every street corner. “Assume the worst. If you’ve gotten to a drop site and you think you’re clean after a five-hour SDR, you’re almost certainly wrong. Do another five hours. If you have the tiniest shred of doubt whether you’re clean, then abort the drop. Otherwise, you’ll get someone killed.” “So, what are we doing here?” asked a woman who was on her first assignment. “Other than going to the gym.” “We’re waiting,” said Tom, “for the moment when someone slips a note in our pocket in the market, or stops to talk at a party, or happens to meet us in the park. The golden moment. And then we will have a day, maybe just a few hours, to respond. “Be ready,” he continued. “Anytime, any day, a walk-in could crash the front door of the consulate. Any afternoon you stroll down Lingshiguan Road, a Chinese official could drop that note in your purse. And then it’s off to the races. “We’ll have everything set. A template: Where to hold the first meeting. How to map an SDR that gives you a chance of coming out dry in a monsoon of surveillance. A comms protocol that’s ironclad. But be ready to go. This is a street ballet. You have to be limber, flexed, in position behind the curtain, always. Otherwise, when it’s showtime, we’re screwed. Understood?” Heads nodded. Of course they understood. That’s what they had signed up for. Old-timers still referred to the agency sometimes as “Clowns in Action,” but they were remembering the sloppy days when cocktail parties were the habitual venues for spotting agents, and good tradecraft meant not getting fall-down drunk. That was over. The Chinese didn’t drink vodka. They had cameras watching their cameras.

3 1998, Beijing Tom still heard Yu Qiangsheng’s voice in his head, and the Chinese hadn’t forgotten him either. The senior cadres of the Ministry of State Security remembered the white-knuckle panic they felt after Yu’s defection. The lights had stayed on all night for weeks at the ministry’s new headquarters in Xiyuan, next to the Summer Palace. The office overlooked the imperial gardens and the lake where the carp were so thick they made the water gleam golden-pink. But in the years after the No. 2 official fled, the shutters remained drawn and the heavy curtains behind them, too, to shield a ministry that remained shellshocked. Senior MSS cadres had hoped at first that Yu might have run off with one of his mistresses, or maybe died in a car accident. But those comforting fictions dissolved when Larry Wu-Tai Chin was arrested. He had messaged his case officer in New York, a Catholic priest, as it happened, to say that he feared he was under surveillance. A few days later, the FBI arrived at his home. Some members of the Central Committee claimed that if the ministry had moved faster, it might have saved Chin. But that was nonsense. If they had tried to exfiltrate him, they would only have exposed more MSS officers. The blessing was that Chin had done the right thing and killed himself with a plastic bag tightened around his neck. The MSS did the right thing, in return. It erected an anonymous memorial to him, no name, no message, in Fragrant Hills Park, north of the city center in Beijing. MSS cadres still wandered by on weekends to pay their respects. How to rebuild when the house is in ruins? This had been the question in the decade after Yu Qiangsheng fled. Some thought the ministry could limp along with modest repairs. But there was a revolt. It came from above, from the generals of the People’s Liberation Army who had never liked the idea of an independent spy service in the first place. And from below, from the younger officers who knew that Yu Qiangsheng had probably compromised every major operation that their service was running. So, the ministry started over. And in this project, the most creative officer turned out to be a young woman named Ma Wei. Ma Wei was from Shanghai, whose residents liked to think they were the best at everything, including spying. But she was from an ordinary family. Her father was a policeman. Her mother worked in a factory. She didn’t attend one of the fancy high schools, but she received extremely high marks from her teachers in Suzhou district. She was hazed for her good grades. She got into fights with girls who bullied her and, small as she was, she always won. The Shanghai party committee noticed her. She received a scholarship to study in the United States. Ma Wei went to college in the “heartland.” She studied at the University of Wisconsin for four years as an undergraduate, and then two more as a graduate student in psychology. She rooted for the Badgers. She ate fried cheese curds. She learned to speak perfect English. She was the girl nobody noticed. The Ministry of State Security had invited Ma to a special training camp the summer before she left for Madison, as they did with many Chinese studying abroad. From Madison, she filed reports every six months to the Shanghai office of the Ministry of State Security, via a Chinese “friend” in America. Ma was living on campus when an American newspaper published a report of Yu Qiangsheng’s defection. She felt physically ill. She knew the ministry. She was a secret member of the team. It was her work, too, that Yu had betrayed. When she finished her studies and returned home, she applied for a job with the ministry and was given a place in the North America branch. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement People at MSS headquarters called her “the American girl.” She wore jeans and black sneakers, and she gathered her long black hair in a ponytail. Her favorite singer was Madonna. She had rap musicians on her playlist. Older cadres in the MSS didn’t know what to make of her. Ma Wei thought that the MSS was too afraid of the CIA. China had more money now. It didn’t need to concentrate so much on “loyal” Chinese like Wu-Tai Chin. It could buy loyalty. She had seen the Americans up close. They were as greedy and selfish as anyone. And the CIA made mistakes. Agents were sloppy. They got caught. And now the Americans were getting scared about terrorism. This could provide an opening. Al-Qaeda had bombed the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya. The CIA was looking for partners. Ma Wei was one of the young MSS employees in Beijing sent to attend counterterrorism seminars offered by the CIA for “the liaison service.” The seminars took place in an embassy annex in Beijing. The CIA knew she spoke English, but she was mostly quiet. She listened very carefully and filed extensive notes after every meeting. “Miss Ma” was the name she asked the Americans to call her. She asked for help on some of the exercises. What was MASINT? How did geolocation work? How did a name get on a watchlist? She would ask one CIA officer to explain, and appear not to understand, so another would try. Back at work, she made a “face book,” with all the individuals she had met and notes about each. The MSS already knew the names of the declared officers in the Beijing station, but Miss Ma was able to give more details. Then, working with information provided by MSS agents who were part of the Chinese staff inside the embassy, they could match known intelligence officers with other Americans with whom they socialized, shared lunch in the cafeteria, played sports on weekends. This was her Tao: She was careful and precise like an engineer, but also creative like an artist. The tradecraft of Yu’s era had been to mobilize in great numbers. Ma despised this approach for all sorts of reasons. Her style was nimbler. And she had a burr under her saddle — something to prove to herself and a few of her senior colleagues: She wanted nothing to do with this man Yu. The MSS called her operation “CT File,” in English. It exposed nearly all the CIA deep-cover officers in Beijing, and it brought great credit to Ma. The ministry promoted her two ranks and, a year after that, they made her deputy chief of the North America section. This new role gave “the American girl” confidence to develop more aggressive targeting. “Let’s test them,” proposed Ma at a staff meeting in Xiyuan. “Let’s run defectors at them and see how they react. Real ministry officers, with intelligence histories that are verifiable and accurate. Then we can see how the Americans vet agents, why they trust one and not another. We need more Wu-Tai operations. We want to have so many moles in the CIA that they bump into each other.”