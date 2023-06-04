What does Chinese repression look like? View these photos of Hong Kong.

The Post's View
On June 4, 1989, Chinese authorities sent troops and tanks into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to crush a student-led anti-government demonstration, killing hundreds of unarmed people. In the following decades, Hong Kong was the only place on Chinese soil where commemoration events were permitted.
Louise Delmotte/AP
Over the years, tens of thousands of people have gathered with candle lights at Victoria Park to mourn the victims and to defy the Communist authorities’ attempts to erase all memory of the massacre.
Louise Delmotte/AP
Mike Fiala/AFP/Getty Images
AP
Vincent Yu/AP
Vincent Yu/AP
The last large-scale commemoration was in 2019, a year that also saw the start of widespread protests against the Chinese-backed Hong Kong government.
Vincent Yu/AP
Since then, the annual ritual has been canceled, ostensibly because of pandemic regulations banning public gatherings.
Vincent Yu/AP
Over the same period, statues commemorating Tiananmen have been dismantled, a museum devoted to the events of June 4 was forced to close, and books about the 1989 uprising have been removed from libraries.
Vincent Yu/AP
This year, Chinese authorities lacked the pretext of covid restrictions to shut down protest — so, conveniently, most of Victoria Park was closed for maintenance, and a coalition of pro-China groups reserved the rest for a carnival. Thousands of police were deployed to deter “unauthorized gatherings,” and at least 16 people were arrested, some for carrying flowers or candles or for wearing black T-shirts with political slogans.
Vincent Yu/AP
Louise Delmotte/AP
More from The Post
Opinion | They clicked once. Then came the dark prisons.
Opinion | Beijing is destroying the last vestiges of democracy in Hong Kong
The latest from The Washington Post