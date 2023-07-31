Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Last September, Ukraine requested Western tanks from allies to push back against Russia’s invasion. At that time, Russia had not consolidated much of its hold on the territory it had taken. While allies debated whether or not they should send tanks, Russia began to dig in:

Sept. 4 Initial fortifications Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Initial fortifications Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Initial fortifications Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Russian-occupied territory Mykolaiv Moldova Kherson romania CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Initial fortifications Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Moldova Russian-occupied territory Mykolaiv Kherson romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Initial fortifications Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Russian-occupied territory Mykolaiv Moldova Kherson Sea of Azov romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Jan. 25, 2023 Fortifications in Jan. 2023 Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Fortifications in Jan. 2023 Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv Trenches, barriers and other fortifications UKRAINE Zaporizhzhia Donetsk Mykolaiv Moldova Russian- occupied territory romania CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Fortifications along the border Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications along occupied territories Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Moldova Russian occupied territory Mykolaiv Kherson romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS Fortifications along the border RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications along occupied territories Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Russian- occupied territory Mykolaiv Moldova Sea of Azov romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Tokmak 1 Tokmak Tokmak Tokmak Tokmak UKRAINE Tokmak Tokmak UKRAINE Tokmak Tokmak UKRAINE Tokmak Tokmak Sept. 4, 2022 When Ukraine first requested Western tanks, satellite images show that Russia had only started to build fortifications. Jan. 25, 2023 By the time Ukraine finally received the tanks, half a year later, hundreds of miles of fortifications were visible from space. Take the occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as an example: This is how the city looked in satellite imagery on Oct. 18, 2022. Over the next two months, Russians set up barriers outside the major roads into the city. By Jan. 26, the entire city was surrounded by fortifications.

The pattern then repeated itself. Ukraine publicly asked for cluster munitions from the United States last winter, shortly after it had liberated the southern city of Kherson. The Biden administration delayed responding to the request. Meanwhile, this is what happened in occupied territory:

Dec. 8, 2022 Fortifications in Dec. 2022 Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Fortifications in Dec. 2022 Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications in Dec. 2022 Zaporizhzhia Donetsk Mykolaiv Moldova Russian- occupied territory romania CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications in Dec. 2022 Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Moldova Russian occupied territory Mykolaiv Kherson romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications in Dec. 2022 Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Russian- occupied territory Mykolaiv Moldova Sea of Azov romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 July 6, 2023 Fortifications in July 2023 Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Fortifications in July 2023 Russian-occupied territory BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE MOL. CRIMEA ROMANIA Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications in July 2023 Zaporizhzhia Donetsk Mykolaiv Moldova Russian- occupied territory romania CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications in July 2023 Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Moldova Mykolaiv Russian occupied territory romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Fortifications in July 2023 Luhansk Dnipro Donetsk Zaporizhzhia Russian- occupied territory Mykolaiv Moldova Sea of Azov romania Russia CRIMEA Black Sea Illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 Dec. 8, 2022 When Ukraine requested U.S. cluster munitions, most of Russia’s new fortifications were concentrated near the front line. July 6, 2023 Six months later, when Ukraine finally received the cluster munitions from the United States, Russia had fortified huge swaths of occupied eastern and southern Ukraine, along the border and throughout northern Crimea.

Without fear of Ukrainian-operated Western tanks or long-range missiles, Moscow’s soldiers were able to expand defenses close to the front line and deep within occupied territory.

These positions generally consist of trenches, anti-vehicle barriers and land mines. Michael Newton, who leads the land-mine-clearing operations in Ukraine for the HALO Trust, describes Russia’s mine-laying in occupied Ukrainian territory as taking place on an “industrial level.”

The network of fortifications consists of a primary defensive line and multiple layers of fallback positions. This means that not all of Russia’s trenches are manned, but they provide ready-made fighting positions aimed at stalling a Ukrainian advance.

Here are some illustrative examples:

Russia took the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk in July 2022. New fortifications between the city and a nearby oil refinery underscore its importance to Russian forces.

Before Dec 19, 2022 After Mar 14, 2023

Dec. 19, 2022 March 14, 2023

Dec. 19, 2022 March 14, 2023

Dec. 19, 2022 March 14, 2023

Located by the Black Sea, Berdyansk Airport is a base for Russian helicopters operating over occupied regions in southern Ukraine. Russian forces put up extensive barriers and trenches around it earlier this year.

Before Jan 8, 2023 After Mar 14, 2023

Jan. 8, 2023 March 14, 2023

Closer to the front line, Russian forces constructed layers of fortifications along the 50 kilometers of highway that connect the occupied cities of Polohy and Tokmak.

Before Nov 14, 2022 After May 3, 2023

Nov. 14, 2022 May 3, 2023

Nov. 14, 2022 May 3, 2023

Nov. 14, 2022 May 3, 2023

Even in Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, satellite images show new defenses along roads leading into the peninsula.

Before Oct 18, 2022 After Feb 23, 2023

Oct. 18, 2022 Feb. 23, 2023

Oct. 18, 2022 Feb. 23, 2023

Oct. 18, 2022 Feb. 23, 2023

The pattern of delay is still in place. Ukraine has been asking for long-range missiles it would like to use to strike Russian command posts, staging areas and supply depots behind the front lines. The United States is once again dragging its feet.

Whether it is worries about escalation, or worries about supply shortages, the smart bet in Washington is that the long-range missiles, like the tanks and the cluster munitions before them, will ultimately be delivered.

If the last year of the conflict has shown anything, it’s that this kind of vacillation is costly. It not only squanders additional Ukrainian lives, but it also makes a protracted, grinding conflict more likely.

Ukraine’s allies have long recognized the frantic pace at which Russia has been building defenses in occupied territory. But this realization had little bearing on the speed of their own decision-making. That needs to change. Instead of uncomfortably looking on as Ukraine’s counteroffensive devolves into a slow war of attrition, Western leaders should become more proactive.

Ukraine needs our help, not our excuses.