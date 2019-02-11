Regarding David Von Drehle’s Feb. 6 op-ed, “Ted Bundy is still fooling people”:

It seems likely we humans have evolved to be especially curious about potential threats to our survival, including murderers and other villains (although in the case of serial killers, our fear is arguably overblown). Consequently, interest in an individual such as Ted Bundy does not necessarily imply admiration, a principle demonstrated daily by the obsessive attention paid to the current occupant of the White House despite (or perhaps because of) his abysmal approval ratings.

Frank Walker, Columbia