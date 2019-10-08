The first way I was taught to interpret statutes is by their wording. I assume the word “gender” isn’t found there, but “sex” is, and these complaints are indeed based on sex. And the transgender complaint, by Mr. Will’s reasoning, should be preferred because it’s indeed about the complainant’s gender.

However, were the insistence that legislation be left to the legislators to be applicable, Brown v. Board would not have replaced Plessy v. Ferguson . And every time part of a law is found unconstitutional, is not that law updated (e.g., the Affordable Care Act)? The Brown case came about precisely because Congress, with its large Southern bloc, would not update civil rights legislation. Over a much shorter time period, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) refusals to debate 200 House bills show the problem with a split Congress.

Steven Chinn, New York

In his Oct. 6 op-ed, George F. Will argued that the prohibition in the Civil Rights Act against discrimination “on the basis of sex” cannot now be interpreted to include discrimination “on the basis of sexual orientation” because the two terms are not the same. The latter concept was not a public issue in 1964, when the Civil Rights Act was enacted, and was never contemplated by the authors of the act. He argued that to reinterpret a term long after its enactment to accommodate new changes in language or society is to usurp the legislative function reserved by the Constitution to Congress.

This argument may be examined by trying to apply it to other situations. For example, the Constitution, written in 1787, grants Congress the authority to regulate foreign and interstate commerce. Based on that authority, Congress has enacted laws providing, for example, for the regulation of civil aviation and pharmaceutical drugs. Similarly, the Social Security program is based on Congress’s taxation power. These and many other legislative acts, essential to our so much more complex life and society subsequent to the 18th century, were far from contemplation in 1787. Are we to assume the authors of the Constitution, including many lawyers trained in the common law tradition of judicial interpretation of statutes, had no notion that there would in the future be any need for the interpretation of its provisions?

Edward Steinhouse, Columbia

George F. Will argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, barring employers from discriminating on the basis of sex, should be rewritten by Congress to include sexual orientation rather than reinterpreted by the Supreme Court through distasteful statutory updating to reflect modern sensibilities. However, as David Cole wrote in the Oct. 24 New York Review of Books in “ ‘Sex’ at the Supreme Court ,” discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity are simply examples of discrimination on the basis of sex-specific stereotypes, interpreted as prohibited under Title VII by the Supreme Court for 30 years (Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins , 1989).

We may be confident that Congress was not considering sexual orientation when it wrote the original statute, but a textualism interpretation of the law demonstrates that Mr. Will’s protest of judicial statutory updating is a case of ignoratio elenchi.

Raymond Wadlow, Herndon

