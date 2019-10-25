Dana Milbank’s Oct. 22 Impeachment Diary, “Republicans have killed irony,” provided a comprehensive review of how impeachment objections raised by Republicans are rendered absurd and indefensible by their behavior during the Clinton impeachment proceedings. It’s easy to agree that this and their outrage over Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s (D-Calif.) “misleading the American people” sounded the death knell for irony in light of President Trump’s colossal number of mistruths (13,435 as of Oct. 9!), but it’s not evident that “hypocrisy predeceased it,” as that patient is still thriving in robustly good health under this administration’s benevolent care.