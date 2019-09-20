Regarding the Sept. 16 Metro article “Dress code at Md. high school sparks protest”:

Albert Einstein High School’s dress code is not sexist; it’s common sense. I know: I’ve worked in a Montgomery County Public Schools high school for the past decade.

It is not only ridiculous but also often borders on the obscene what all too many young girls wear to school: shorts that leave their butt cheeks hanging out, cleavage inches above their belly buttons, low waists with midriff tops, etc. Fashion for the beach just doesn’t belong in school. When boys start dressing like this, revealing too much skin, and are given a pass, then it is sexism.

Critics of the policy have a good point: This should not be a job for teachers, school administrators and school districts. It’s a job for parents.

Maureen Larson, Rockville

Montgomery County school administrators are sending mixed messages regarding apparel. On one hand, the district appropriately chides students for wearing clothes that “show private areas.” On the other hand, despite a policy that prohibits clothing invoking inappropriate language, they continue to allow students to wear clothes with the name of the local professional football team on it. That name continues to be a dictionary-defined racial slur, and parents and others including myself have written to the school board providing research that shows that disparaging mascots harm Native American students. I guess all students aren’t equal.

Matthew Murguia, Kensington

