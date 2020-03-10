Of course we want to know we can be recompensed by our insurance for our costs. No way do we want to find out that just when we need a firewall, it has been chopped down.

There is much to be said for aspects of a socialized government, but substituting an untried health-care system for an underfunded one is like the proverbial empty barn. We still need the horses — and the sanitizers.

AD

Helen Dalton, Potomac

The coronavirus has reinforced the need for “health care for all” in the United States. If we “all” want to stay safe, then we “all” need to be proactive in looking after ourselves. With the existing system, those who can’t afford to stay home from their jobs or to seek care when they become sick will raise the risks to everyone else. So maybe this is the final thing that will persuade those who don’t want “health care for all” to get on board.

AD

Brian England, Columbia

While I usually find Dana Milbank amusing, his March 8 Sunday Opinion column, “Ask Dr. Trump!,” was downright chilling.

Covid-19 is here; it probably has been for quite some time. My daughter-in-law, a very healthy young woman, was very sick with a “cold” over Christmas. She lives in Portland, Ore.; she’s fine now, but I wonder.

AD

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s toadyish performance during President Trump’s visit did nothing to inspire confidence in an agency repeatedly fumbling the ball on detection and containment of this deadly virus. The tragedy of the gutted agencies and departments throughout our government is now coming to bear. The ones who are left are career professionals who are muzzled or otherwise prevented from doing their jobs.

Perhaps Dr. Trump thinks his stupid wall will hold back the virus. Perhaps he will retreat to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island until the White House and Mar-a-Lago are thoroughly disinfected. One thing is for sure: He will be looking out for No. 1.