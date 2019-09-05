SIX MONTHS after her husband was killed in an unprovoked shooting — allegedly by a man who had killed before — Nafisa Hoodbhoy is not waiting for anyone to deliver justice. “There is no such thing as justice,” she told us. “He will never come back.” What Ms. Hoodbhoy does have a right to expect is answers from the D.C. government about its handling of this disturbing case. The public is entitled to that, too — and to know whether government incompetence is putting other people at risk.

The March shooting of Javed Bhutto, 63, a caregiver to mentally disabled adults, is described in an unnerving account by The Post’s Paul Duggan. The article lays out how Hilman Jordan, the man accused of killing Bhutto, had killed another man in an eerily similar attack in 1998. How he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent 17 years in St. Elizabeths Hospital before he was deemed safe to be released to the community. How he was supposed to have been monitored closely. How neighbors, including Ms. Hoodbhoy and Bhutto, were never told of his history. How there were clear warning signs of problems — including chronic drug use — that seem to have been overlooked or ignored.

“Someone didn’t do their job, obviously. Someone who should have been watching this insane murderer didn’t do their job,” said Ms. Hoodbhoy. D.C. Superior Court Judge Milton C. Lee Jr. apparently agreed, refusing at a June hearing to return Mr. Jordan to St. Elizabeths, run by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health, and jailing him instead. “I have no faith whatsoever,” he told Mr. Jordan, that the agency and hospital “will do what is necessary to keep you consistent with your treatment and to monitor you in a way that will protect the community.”

Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for health and human services, acknowledged to us that the “optics” of the city’s handling of this case are not good, but he said that until all the facts are known from an ongoing internal review, it is premature to make any kind of judgment. He said results of that review are expected next week. It is critical to determine if mistakes were made. If so, what is being done to hold those at fault to account and, more important, to ensure there is no recurrence? Having recently discovered that the failure of two other government agencies to do their jobs — the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the fire department — resulted in the deaths of two people in a fire at an illegal boarding house, we urge Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to take a good, hard look at all parts of the government to determine if there are other tragedies in the making that demand attention and action.