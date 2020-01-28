Perhaps if the huge cost of the pipeline was steered instead into investing in renewable resource projects, then there would be less and less need for natural gas and more truth to his claim that Dominion is all for clean, renewable energy.

James Oglethorpe, Falls Church

Dominion Energy Senior Vice President for Communications William L. Murray might want to review his company’s priorities. Extolling Dominion’s “clean energy future,” he noted a wind-power project that would supply “at peak” 650,000 homes and a solar power expansion to serve 750,000 homes, without mentioning that these renewable-electricity sources typically have “capacity factors” of about 30 percent, meaning that 70 percent of the time those 1.4 million homes would have to look elsewhere for their electricity.

He also failed to mention that for about the past 40 years about 30 percent of Dominion Energy’s power for Virginia has been generated by its two nuclear power plants, reliably, without carbon-dioxide emission. It is a sad day when utility executives choose to omit reference to the only non-carbon-dioxide-emitting generating plants that can be depended on 24/7 to provide the electricity so crucial to our lives.