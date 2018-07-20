Regarding the July 12 front-page article “Unassuming nominee has perch among D.C.’s elite”:

I don’t understand The Post’s continued use outside of the Sports section of the word “elite” to describe successful people. The statistics of Max Scherzer and Alex Ovechkin demonstrate that they are unquestionably elite in their respective professions. The same cannot be said of Edward M. Kennedy, Chris Matthews, Pat Buchanan and William Bennett; elitist maybe, but not elite.

David Judelsohn, North Potomac