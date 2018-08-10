Charles Lane, in his Aug. 7 op-ed, “Lethal injections for children,” criticized Belgium for allowing the euthanization of children of any age if the child requests it. Three children — ages 9, 11 and 17 — have been euthanized there over a two-year period. Mr. Lane wrote that “it is wrong to abandon hope for a person so early in life, no matter the illness.” However, as Mr. Lane noted, doctors must verify that a child is “in a hopeless medical situation of constant and unbearable suffering that cannot be eased and which will cause death in the short term.”

I have to wonder why Mr. Lane believes it is wrong to euthanize someone in a medical situation of constant and unbearable suffering that cannot be eased. And the only answer I can come up with is that he would prefer the existence of that suffering on the part of the child rather than his own suffering as a result of the child being euthanized. Many of us have the rather base tendency to prefer others’ suffering to our own, but Belgium appears to have put it aside in this case.

William Vaughan Jr., Chebeague Island, Maine

Charles Lane’s Aug. 7 op-ed was a heartbreaking yet valuable read. Mr. Lane referred to an 11-year-old Belgian child who was killed because he or she had cystic fibrosis. This example is personal to me because I have a child with cystic fibrosis. I understand, all too well, the very real struggles and pain this disease brings, yet I am grateful my daughter lives in a country where the challenges of battling this terrible illness cannot morph into a desire for her to take her life. A society that sanctions the euthanizing of the sickest among us lies to its people. It peddles the false claim that unhealthy individuals or those with physical disabilities are less worthy human beings. Sadly, it engages in state-sponsored despair.

Mary Vought, Arlington