Steven Pearlstein’s basic refutation in his Sept. 30 Outlook essay, “Five myths: Capitalism,” of the myth that “A fairer economy would be smaller and less prosperous” was not only sound; it was also mostly consistent with a measure of inequality — called the Gini coefficient — used for years by such authoritative bodies as the CIA, World Bank and International Monetary Fund. A Gini metric of zero signifies total equity; a coefficient of 100 signifies total inequity. In recent years, the median Gini coefficient for Scandinavian countries was about 27 while their real per capita gross domestic product hovered around $55,000. By contrast, a much higher U.S. Gini coefficient of 41 was associated with a per capita GDP level — about $60,000 — only slightly more than what our Nordic friends were able to pocket.

If our conspicuously higher degree of inequality rewards us with such a modest increment to income, Mr. Pearlstein’s judgment survives.

Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase