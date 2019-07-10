Regarding the July 5 editorial “An attack on teacher evaluations”:

I’m not a genius, but it doesn’t take one to recognize why so many members of the D.C. Council are supporting a bill being pushed by the Washington Teachers’ Union to water down the successful teacher evaluation criteria. The union wants to be able to influence — control — the evaluation process through collective bargaining agreements. Why are these council members falling for that? It’s disgraceful.

Richard Johnson, Potomac

Nowhere in the July 5 editorial “An attack on teacher evaluations” was an indication that public school teachers, especially those rated highly effective, were interviewed to inform the strong opinion about teacher evaluations, a complex topic.

Phyllis Kaufman, Garrett Park

The July 5 editorial “An attack on teacher evaluations” claimed the decade-old IMPACT teacher evaluation system was guided by principles that judge teachers on their skill, commitment and success in getting kids to learn. That may have been — and should be — the goal, but IMPACT ended up stubbornly focusing on test scores, leading to inappropriate pressure on teachers to show better-than-truthful test results and grades and punishment for teachers if these weren’t high enough.

All the Washington Teachers’ Union and eight D.C. Council members are asking for is legislation that would allow the union to collaborate with, not dictate to, D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee on a teacher evaluation design that is fair, evaluates educators on multiple measures, accurately portrays teacher performance and provides assistance where needed.

The editorial praised D.C. Public Schools’ discredited IMPACT evaluation system. Its creator, Jason Kamras, ditched it when he became Richmond’s schools superintendent, saying that IMPACT does little to improve teacher performance but instead creates a culture of fear. IMPACT has lost its credibility. We need to ditch it, too.

Elizabeth Davis, Washington

The writer is president of the Washington Teachers’ Union.

