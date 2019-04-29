Regarding the April 24 news article “Mnuchin misses deadline on Trump tax returns, says he’ll decide by May 6”:

To end President Trump’s intransigence and satisfy the fundamental need for Americans to know about their president’s financial dealings, in particular any potential malfeasance or conflicts of interest that might be revealed through the release of recent tax returns, is it time for Congress to mandate, relevant to the 2020 election and going forward, that the release of the previous five years of tax returns becomes a requirement for all who seek the office of president?

Mary Ray, Alexandria