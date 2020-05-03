In fact, I never lost my admiration for Mia. I’m 64 now, but she often makes herself known to me if the wind is blowing a certain way or I’m settling down in the grass.
Her removal sorrows me. I will always have my relationship with Mia, but the young girls who follow me will not. Her banishment is yet another loss for women of all nations.
Judy Gelman Myers, New York
Though I sympathize with Robert DesJarlait’s objection to the removal of his family’s art from the Land O’Lakes butter containers, and I enjoyed reading about Mr. DesJarlait’s family history and educational works, it seemed to me that he left the most significant point unaddressed: What does butter have to do with Native American culture? Cows were introduced into North America by the European invaders. Erasure of the connection seems to me to be correcting a historical error — an error that might be called by some “cultural appropriation.”
I realize that one might view my opinion as privileged, but I think it’s worth raising the point.
Mary E. Butler, Ellicott City