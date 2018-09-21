“Ne-whart” — please tell me this is not an acceptable division of the name Newhart — appeared not just once but twice in the Sept. 9 obituary for Bill Daily, a former featured player on “The Bob Newhart Show” [“Actor on ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ was known for playing oddball characters”].

Doesn’t some kind of software prevent this? Maybe rules for dividing words into syllables have changed. Maybe it’s just me who is uncomfortable with this. Maybe I should stand down and finish my coffee.

Monica Nelson, Fairfax City