Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Regarding the Oct. 25 front-page article “Bombs targeting Democrats leave U.S. on edge”:

President Trump has made the atmosphere fertile for such acts with his conspiracy theories and labeling the media as enemies of the people. It is ironic that while he invokes “mob” rule by Democrats, it is they who are being targeted by extremists. Even after the arrest Friday of a suspect in the bomb mailings, as long as Mr. Trump continues to praise a politician who body-slams a reporter, accept chants of “Lock her up!” at his rallies, fails to condemn racism, and spout lies and slurs, the atmosphere in this country will remain dangerous for the remainder of his tenure.

Peter Dunner, Bethesda

The mailing of incendiary devices to prominent Democrats and CNN signaled the heightening of incivility driven by vitriolic political speech in our country.

Logic says the mailings would be connected to a right-wing faction pending verification. But there is enough blame across the political spectrum for what we are witnessing in our country.

Many of President Trump’s stump speeches were borderline suggestive of provoking violence. We have the video to verify these occasions. On the other side, we have Democrats encouraging public confrontations with politicians whose policies they oppose.

I was sure the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) in June 2017 would give us pause and restore civility. It lasted about a week, and then we were back to bludgeoning each other as usual. I would suggest that this country is split in two, as we were in the Civil War.

Phil Serpico, Kew Gardens, N.Y.

On Wednesday, after the discovery of numerous pipe bombs mailed to Democrats, their supporters and CNN, President Trump declared: “In these times, we have to unify.” This from a man who has done so much for the past two years to create division and dissent among Americans.

Mr. Trump has encouraged those who support violence and funneled the anger of those left behind in a changing economy into screeds against anyone who doesn’t look like them. Further, voter suppression and a succession of his policy declarations are undoing the social advances of the previous administration.

We can do better. I’d be happy with Make America Good Again.

Raoul Drapeau, Ashburn