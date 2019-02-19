Regarding the Feb. 15 article news “Parkland inquiries underscore struggle to grapple with massacre’s horrors”:

How much pain and suffering do the people of Parkland, Fla., need to endure? What is the sense of bringing the confessed mass shooter, Nikolas Cruz, to trial as the Broward County prosecutor intends to do? Mr. Cruz has indicated that he is willing to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Is it really necessary, as the prosecutor contends, to seek the death penalty, which will result in a long, emotional look at the devastation inflicted on Valentine’s Day 2018? According to Howard Finkelstein, the Broward County public defender who represents Mr. Cruz, the trial could include about 900 witnesses and result in decades of appeals. I am sure there are many people affected by this tragedy who feel the death sentence is the only way to go, but is it worth reliving that horrific day over and over again?

I do not agree, however, with Mr. Finkelstein when he says Mr. Cruz should not be given the death penalty because authorities missed so many warning signs about him. This is not a perfect world, and things slip through the cracks. The people of Parkland deserve better than that. Hopefully, the people in positions who can improve the system have taken these lessons to heart.

Margaret Kingsley, Silver Spring