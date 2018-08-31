As an Internal Revenue Service retiree, I was struck senseless by Sen. John Thune’s comment in the Aug. 26 front-page article “Manafort, Cohen cases expose cracks in laws” that the IRS has not come to Congress and sought more funding for investigations. “If they feel they don’t have sufficient resources, they should let us know that,” Mr. Thune (R-S.D.) said. “We’ll obviously deal with it accordingly.”

Surely, as a member of the Finance Committee, the senator read the 2017 annual report to Congress provided by the National Taxpayer Advocate, which detailed the impact a declining budget has had on the IRS’s ability to deliver taxpayer service and to enforce the tax laws. If he hasn’t read the report by this independent resource created by Congress to inform policymakers about the impact of legislation and funding on IRS’s operations, he should, because we are now witnessing the impact of underfunding on our political processes.

When the IRS is not funded at a level that enables it to present a credible enforcement program, it provides a green light for abuses by people such as President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The president has proposed further cuts to the IRS’s budget and expressed sympathy for Mr. Manafort, adding salt to an already public wound for those who pay their fair share of taxes. It also puts into question whether the nation’s tax agency, which accounts for the preponderance of government revenue, might be facing a catastrophic failure that could impair the functioning of our government.

Kenneth Keller, Burke