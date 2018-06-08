President Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

Regarding the June 7 news article “Will Trump, Kim talk human rights?”:

Some would say that one of the hallmarks of modern liberalism is the effort to remove stigmas from previously marginalized groups or classes in human society. On the other hand, sometimes it seems that stigmas are just being reassigned to newly identified actors.

I’ve noticed that many articles use the words “the rogue state” to indicate North Korea on second reference. But what is a “rogue state”? If memory serves, the term was coined in the Reagan era to refer to Iran, Sudan or other states that seemed then to be defying the international order.

It would seem that a country whose leader has hinted at nuclear war, pulled out of the Paris environmental accords, withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and launched a trade war with allies would qualify. Are we not then living in a “rogue state”?

Mark Chalkley, Baltimore