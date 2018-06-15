What exactly was Kathleen Parker trying to communicate to us in her June 3 op-ed, “Make this a teaching moment”? She alluded to the actor Roseanne Barr’s “further fall from disgrace,” which could be taken to mean that Barr’s “disgrace” has been mitigated, that she has been redeemed somehow. Or did she instead mean to write about Barr’s “further fall from grace,” which would accord better with her column’s harsh criticism of the actor? On the other hand, we never know upon whom grace will be bestowed, do we?