However, the instructional approaches Mr. Mathews lauded from the Uncommon Schools appear markedly nonconducive to scholarly deliberation and discourse in the classroom. Mr. Mathews gushed over Uncommon’s “attention to detail,” requiring Mr. Taubman to formulate weekly lesson plans each Sunday “usually of 10 to 15 pages.” He is assigned a personal “coach” who responds in “granular” detail to his instructional ideas with questions about whether a particular item in the week’s lessons might take two more minutes to teach than planned. Mr. Mathews swooned over “lesson plans so detailed teachers use timers” in the classroom “to make sure every point is covered.”
Haven’t history’s greatest teachers, from Socrates to the Buddha onward, allowed thoughts and questions organically to emerge in academic discourse, with a modicum of temporal flexibility? Wouldn’t such an approach be more intellectually engaging and, indeed, more “demanding” today?
Christopher Jones, Falls Church