With a title on the line, you field your A team.

President Trump, with the outcome of 2020 supposedly at stake, has entrusted his operation to David Bossie. Even before he tested positive for the coronavirus, Bossie was an underwhelming choice — an impresario of allegation who has made a career of accusations that he rarely proves. His reputation for veracity is mixed at best. Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, a man not known for daintiness in the mud-wallows of politics, once ordered Bossie fired from a congressional staff for playing fast and loose with the truth.

Leading the president’s legal team, meanwhile, is former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a man who has, shall we say, lost some pop from his fastball. Given four days to bolster allegations of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Giuliani summoned the press to a parking lot in a rough part of Philadelphia and unveiled a star witness: a gadfly and convicted sex offender who neither lives, nor works, nor votes in the state. Oops! Team Trump lodged an 86-page lawsuit two days later. Despite more padding than an overstuffed sofa, the suit advanced the case not a whit.

Why Democrats are so upset about Trump’s election protests is beyond me, given that Trump obviously doesn’t care enough to send the very best. To call his effort half-baked is an insult to bakers everywhere.

Or maybe this is his very best. The Trump administration and campaign have not been notably friendly to distinguished people. Generals, executives, lawmakers and physicians have come and gone, often amid a hailstorm of hostile tweets. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper is only the latest to have his service repaid with a public mugging — although the Washington whisper mill says there might be more for Trump’s Twitter tumbrel by the time you read this.

The folks who persist in the president’s inner circle are not exactly Baker-esque. Campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, for example, has pledged to fight to the bitter end to overturn the election results. Give Miller his due: The man knows his way around a courthouse. When he and a former mistress were fighting over custody of their out-of-wedlock child, Miller sued a website for reporting the mistress’s allegation that he mixed an abortion drug into a smoothie and gave it to a stripper whom he had impregnated. He lost that lawsuit, but only after giving a deposition in which he acknowledged his history of hiring prostitutes and frequenting massage parlors that specialize in manipulation of one particular erogenous zone.

Miller, you may recall, stepped into a top role in the campaign last summer after the demotion of Brad Parscale, who was subsequently detained in South Florida after his frightened wife called 911 to report that he was drunk and threatening suicide.

What it lacks in gravitas, the Trump team makes up for in grift. Stephen K. Bannon and Brian Kolfage — both under indictment for allegedly defrauding donors who wanted to help Trump build his wall — rushed to raise new money that would supposedly aid the election challenge. Facebook moved to shut them down. Instead of “count legal votes,” the motto of Trump’s effort should be “Click Here to Donate.” Even on Trump’s own site, the fine print admits that donors’ money will be siphoned off for other purposes.

As for the president, he appears to be looking for evidence of voter fraud in the friendly precincts of his Virginia golf course. A pro-Trump friend of mine says admiringly that the president won’t go without a fight, but what is he fighting, really? A slice?

Any candidate, including a disappointed president of the United States, is entitled to challenge the results of a close election. In places such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, this election is very close indeed. Trump’s allegations of widespread fraud should be laid out for the authorities and judged on their merits. This will require a bit more patience from the American people, maybe all the way to Congress’s certification of electoral college votes in January.

But the eventual result is clear enough. If Trump thought his team could win, he wouldn’t send them to court by clown car.

