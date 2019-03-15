Regarding the March 13 front-page article “Pelosi’s caution highlights party split over impeachment”:

I agree with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that unless it’s obvious that the president committed a major crime, Democrats should not push to impeach him. I interpret her “he’s just not worth it” to mean her recognition that the problem really is not President Trump. Rather, it is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and other Republicans in the Senate and the House who have supported the president.

Republicans are busy giving their wealthy backers wasteful tax breaks, permission to pollute our environment and defraud honest Americans. (Witness their undoing of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and promoting for-profit colleges with a history of fraud.)

The only way to undo the damage is for us to vote out of office every Republican. Yes, some Democrats who get elected will be far from perfect, but first it is vital that the voters repudiate Mr. Trump and those who have empowered him. Impeachment would not be enough.

Richard Dine, Silver Spring

In the same week that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced that he planned to request documents as part of an investigation that eventually could lead to presidential impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said President Trump is “not worth it” because the whole process would be “divisive to the country.”

Mr. Trump may not be worth it, but would it be worth it to spare our country for the next 22 months, more forceful attempts to seize dictatorial power, further fracturing of our alliances, riskier courting of totalitarian and authoritarian states (bordering on appeasement), greater dismantling of the departments and regulations of the welfare state, broader assaults on the separation of powers, grosser plundering of the public good for private gain, increased cheapening of the public discourse and more vicious spreading of xenophobia?

How startling would any development have to be — a posse comitatus violation? What is the worth of democratic governance if fear is allowed to cow bold action to prevent the United States from a basic alteration in character?

This constitutional struggle is about all the marbles. It is about our fundamentals.

William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson, N.C.