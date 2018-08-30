George F. Will, in his Aug. 26 op-ed, “Questions for Brett Kavanaugh,” did not include a key question for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, nominated to the Supreme Court: “Does Mr. Kavanaugh agree that the meaning of “ emolument” as used in Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution is and should be as defined by the dictionaries in print from 1664 through 1806 including when the Constitution was drafted?”

Mr. Kavanaugh has professed belief in interpreting the Constitution as intended by the framers. As reported by law professor Laurence H. Tribe, attorney Joshua Matz and, most recently, John Mikhail of Georgetown University Law Center, “emolument” was broadly defined during that period as “profit,” “gain,” “advantage” or “benefit.”

Earl G. Schaffer, Severna Park