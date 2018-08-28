The Aug. 23 op-ed by former Federal Election Commission chairman Bradley Smith, “Were those payments really illegal?,” shed a lot of light on why his appointment was so strongly opposed by pro-campaign-finance-reform groups.

Mr. Smith made clear his opposition to the existing campaign-finance laws, but they are still laws, and making a payment to influence the election is a campaign contribution under the law. As with most crimes, it comes down to intent. If someone had a loan application pending before a bank and he or she bought an expensive graduation gift for the child of the loan officer evaluating the loan application, it might raise suggestions of a corrupt intent. Perhaps the applicant knew the daughter, and it was an innocent gift; perhaps it was something more nefarious. If clear evidence existed that it was an attempt to bribe the loan officer, it would be appropriate to charge the individual with a crime.

The same is true in this case. The government would have to prove that the intent of the hush-money payments was to influence the election.

Evidence in the public domain already suggests this is the case, but the government certainly has much stronger evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the motive was to influence the election or it would not have filed these charges.

Christopher Ambrose, Lorton