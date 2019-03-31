Steven Pearlstein, in his March 24 Business column, “The big deal problem of companies staying private,” advocated that the Securities and Exchange Commission “allow” small investors to buy into privately owned companies. But this is already allowed. What he is really advocating is having the SEC compel privately held companies to make their shares available for purchase by small investors. Once this happens, the government would be in a position to “protect the small investor” by imposing an entire panoply of reporting and conduct requirements on these firms, thereby eliminating the considerable benefits of private company ownership to the economy.

The seemingly innocent proposal of giving small investors “access” to investment in privately owned companies is much more coercive than it appears.

Victor Cholewicki, Washington