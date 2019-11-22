It is important to begin looking deeper and uncover stories never told before. Stories about real humans and how they made it through a time when their one true identity was overseen or rejected by society. We live in a time when people are realizing single stories about gender are old news. Revealing the untold experiences of oppressed individuals helps to keep movements driven by the LGBTQ community going in current society. It also pushes people to open their minds up and go beyond the one-sided foundation historians have set regarding our history and what it means to be a man or woman.