What was not clear from the article is whether the requirement that no rent increases to sitting tenants can be made within a year of the last rent increase will be enforced. If this prohibition is enforced, it will have the effect of giving sitting tenants an annual reduction in the rent otherwise due under the rent-control allowances by delaying the gap time annually.
The fact that the majority of tenants are still fully employed means they will get an unneeded windfall at the expense of the landlords. Landlords are already and correctly restrained from evictions during this period.
This, combined with the limited rent increases under the rent-control legislation, puts a real strain on landlords as all their costs, including the multiple payments to the D.C. government, are rising steadily.
A fairer solution is to allow the annual rent increases to go out as scheduled and continue the policy of no evictions for nonpayment of rent for those who have been directly affected by the pandemic.
Al Van Huyck, Round Hill