President Trump in the Oval Office with farmers and ranchers on May 23. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In his May 24 op-ed, “The golden days of sleaze,” Michael Gerson effectively used William Bennett’s moral critique of then-President Bill Clinton against President Trump. He then casually dismissed Mr. Bennett’s monumental hypocrisy in supporting Mr. Trump by writing, “It is the political norm to ignore the poor character of politicians we agree with.” No, it is not. Mr. Gerson’s own behavior belies that assertion.

Truly, Mr. Bennett’s flip-flop represents the core of the crisis we face as a country. Mr. Trump is a weak, corrupt man. It is the hypocrisy of the entirety of the Republican national leadership — save Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) — that sustains the Trump catastrophe. Mr. Gerson wrote that Mr. Bennett’s hypocrisy “does nothing to discredit Bennett’s argument.” Maybe so. But it certainly discredits Mr. Bennett.

Bill Black, Washington

Well said, Michael Gerson: “Cultivation of character depends on the principled conduct of those in positions of public trust.”

Once, it was believed that it was hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Same for a rich country supposedly under God. Republican leaders are cultivating greed and selfishness, intolerance and bigotry, and a generation of hypocrites and sycophants. The GOP needs some moral fiber in its diet.

Reminds me of a poster from my youth, “The Moral Majority is neither.” I am glad Mr. Gerson took that road to Damascus.

Dan Thompson, Wheaton