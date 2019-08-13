Regarding the Aug. 10 front-page article “A stolen source of religious power”:

Of course, the British Museum should return to Kenya’s Pokomo people their ancestral drum. The era of colonialism, when British officials could remove at will and ship home to Britain prize works of art from Africa and Asia, ended long ago. The time has come for the British Museum to make amends and return the removed art.

The time has also come for the British Museum and British authorities to undo a great wrong they caused on the people of Greece and return to Athens the Parthenon sculptures that Lord Elgin (then ambassador to the Ottoman sultan) removed from their temple 220 years ago. These unique and prized works of art were crafted by the famed sculptor Phidias to be in Athens, not in a city thousands of miles away.

It is time for the British Museum to do the right thing. The people of Greece are eagerly waiting the return of their sculptures from London and have built for that purpose a new, modern museum in Athens.

Dennis Menos, Potomac

The writer is vice chair of the American Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.

