Demonstrators near Beit Lahia on Monday carry a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for an end to the Israeli blockade against Gaza. (Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images)

David Ignatius was way off when he called “demonstrably false” the idea that President Trump “can bludgeon Palestinians . . . into making peace” [“The death of the peace process,” op-ed, Sept. 19]. What is, in fact, demonstrably true, is that the approaches of the previous administrations didn’t work. Coddling the Palestinians, ignoring the realities and taking a “don’t make waves” approach have failed completely. Given the decades of that failure, evaluating the Trump policy after less than two years (and really, only a few months after the key actions of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and cutting off funding for the absurdity that is the U.N. Relief and Works Agency) is premature.

Dan Fendel, Piedmont, Calif.

David Ignatius wrote about “The death of the peace process ,” but the peace process was never alive, as it has been repeatedly confirmed that former Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat never had any intention of making peace with Israel.

By writing “If maximum pressure could bring peace, the Israelis would have bested the Palestinians decades ago,” Mr. Ignatius mistakenly implied that the Palestinian Arabs have been seriously pressured. Quite the opposite. Virtually all serious pressure has been exerted on Israel, which has also made enormous, tangible concessions on a scale almost unimaginable before the start of the disastrously failed Oslo process.

Each time Arafat and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said “no” to peace, they have been rewarded with increased pressure on Israel. Only very lately has any serious pressure been applied to the intransigent party. Perhaps it will eventually bear fruit, but it will take generations to first undo the damage done by appeasing Palestinian Arab violence and obstinacy for more than a quarter of a century.

Alan Stein, Netanya, Israel

The writer is president emeritus of the Connecticut chapter of Promoting Responsibility in Middle East Reporting.