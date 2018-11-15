Jane Leavy is a former Washington Post staff writer and author of, most recently, “The Big Fella, Babe Ruth and the World He Created.”

It’s not surprising that President Trump decided to award a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Babe Ruth. They have more in common than it might appear. Like the Big Fella, Trump began his baseball career as a power-hitting catcher who, a classmate told Post reporters, always “wanted to hit the ball through people. He wanted to overpower them.”

But there’s a deeper connection. George Herman Ruth created the blueprint for modern celebrity that paved the way for the election of a man whose résumé for the most powerful job in the world included a role as a reality TV star. In that sense, you could say Trump’s election was truly “Ruthian.”

The Babe was on familiar terms with power. Given the number of presidents he knew or posed with — Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, Hoover (albeit reluctantly), Franklin D. Roosevelt and Bush the elder — and the candidates he endorsed (Al Smith and Thomas Dewey), it’s surprising that it took so long for his contributions to be officially recognized.

What would the Babe have to say about becoming the 14th baseball personality to be so honored?

“ ’Bout time, Prez. Been dead only 70 years.”

But he would say it with a wink and a winning, cockeyed grin that ensured no one begrudged him the braggadocio, just as no one was offended or doubted his truthfulness when he said of receiving a higher salary than President Herbert Hoover in the ’30s, “I had a better year.”

More than perhaps any other recipient of the nation’s highest civilian honor, Ruth represents freedom. The Babe chafed at every constraint, objecting even to having his feet tucked beneath the bedcovers. He was an inadvertent revolutionary in a moment of radical change, remaking the game in his own image. He defied management by hiring Christy Walsh, the first sports agent, to represent and protect his interests. And he thumbed his nose at dugout autocrats accustomed to moving men around the bases like chess pieces. Who said bunt and slash was the only way to play baseball? Who said you can’t swing away?

He challenged the authority of baseball Commissioner Kenesaw “Mountain” Landis each time he barnstormed against Negro Leaguers and extolled the virtues of “their sparkling brilliancy” on the field. And, he challenged Landis again in fall 1921 when he defied the capricious ban on World Series participants barnstorming in the offseason, insisting upon his right to make a living the best way he knew how.

With every beer he chugged, cigar he smoked and hot dog he inhaled, he challenged the prevailing ethos that great athletes must pay for their success with asceticism. And he challenged the notion that stardom was the sole province of saints and movie stars.

It was his good fortune to become famous at the precise moment in history when social upheaval was redefining celebrity. Among the casualties of the Great War were old money and the aristocracy; out of the ashes rose consumerism and a more equitable star system featuring rags-to-riches heroes: Jack Dempsey, Clara Bow and Rudolph Valentino. Their ascendance from lower stations, palpable need for public approbation, personal tragedies and failings, and, critically, their triumphs over those tragedies and failings affirmed the animating principle of the American Dream.

Under Walsh’s management, Ruth was the first sports star to avail himself fully of the new machinery of fame, becoming the first crossover athlete to be celebrated and remunerated as an entertainer. He insisted on being paid not just for the balls he launched out of stadiums throughout the American heartland but also for the spectators he brought into them.

If the 1920s roared, it was in large part because of new means of amplification. Consider this: Carrier pigeon was the only way to send updates from the Polo Grounds to the Upper East Side of Manhattan during a critical series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Indians in September 1921. Six years later, the 1927 season began with a pregame radio interview with Ruth broadcast from a Yankee Stadium field box and ended with the World Series carried coast to coast by two national radio networks.

As fame got bigger and louder, it also became more personal. Virtue was passé. Celebrity was no longer predicated solely on accomplishment but also on personality. Ruth was thoroughly modern, not just in the way he attacked a baseball but also in the creation, manipulation and exploitation of his public image. He led the charge into the future of popular culture, establishing a direct line of descent from himself to Kim Kardashian and Trump.

Shaking off all the old expectations and norms, Ruth declared himself free to exercise the most inalienable American right — the right to define himself. Fifty-four-ounce club in hand, he struck blow after blow for the foundational American belief in the value and power of the individual. Each of his career 714 home runs was an expression of free will. Every baseball he liberated from the laws of gravity was a declaration of independence.

He taught America to think big and expect big. In so doing, the New York Evening Post said, he made himself “as much a part of the daily life and thought of this nation as the milkman, pay day, prohibition, the Bible and evolution.”