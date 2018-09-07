Let me throw a “monkey wrench” into Jonathan Capehart’s insinuation of racism — i.e., “dog-whistling” — in the Florida gubernatorial race [“Dog-whistling from the start in Florida,” op-ed, Sept. 2]. Reasonable people, regardless of their political persuasion or race, would not think twice about Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis’s use of a colloquialism — “monkey this up” — to talk about the importance of the campaign and election. The idea that such an off-the-cuff remark was some sort of racial “dog whistle” could occur only if one’s mind were already made up. What’s next? “Monkey business.” “Monkey bars.” “Monkey around.” “Monkey bread.”

Where does it stop? Or was it an awkward attempt to divert attention from the substantive issues affecting Florida voters and their selection of a new governor?

Chris J. Krisinger, Burke