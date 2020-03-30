Most of the aid packages are loans that will need to be repaid, saddling businesses with even more debt. Restaurants in the area already struggle because of high rents and increasing labor costs.
Although there is never a good time for a pandemic, having it fall during the busiest season for restaurants is devastating. Restaurants run on thin margins. Many were barely skating by over the winter months. Many, including mine, were gearing up for patio season by hiring more staff and preparing for a few solid months ahead. It will take years to recover, if we do at all. We rely on cash flow to keep things going. We pay yesterday’s bills with today’s revenue. When the spigot is shut off, the avalanche of incoming payables is overwhelming. Already I have put a hold on any bill payment that is not essential and diverted funds to pay for essential staff and to keep the electricity and gas on.
Most of us are in a wait-and-see mode. Holding our breath and hoping this, too, shall pass. However, if this continues beyond the next four weeks, all bets are off.
Andy Shallal, Washington
The writer is founder and chief executive
of Busboys and Poets.