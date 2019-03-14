The March 11 letter “Mr. Kaepernick could help” made a suggestion I’ve seen before: Washington’s football team should hire Colin Kaepernick as quarterback.

When I see that suggestion, I never know whether to laugh at the irrationality, groan at the hypocrisy or rage at the travesty of the suggestion. I don’t know Mr. Kaepernick personally or how he thinks, but the idea of a civil rights icon destroying his reputation by wearing a racist name and logo is irrational and hypocritical, and would be a travesty.

Arlene Halfon, Washington