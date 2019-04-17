Regarding the April 12 news article “Britain’s May faces Brexit rebellion over new exit delay”:

As far as Brexit goes, it seems that “remain” won. “Leave” may have won the referendum by a million votes, but we’ve since seen there is no single “leave.” Many paths constitute “leave,” each resulting in different policies. The poorly worded referendum obfuscated the true plurality underneath. The hard Brexiteers and the soft Brexiteers don’t share a common vision. They did not each win a referendum. And although they collectively agreed on one thing, it’s the remainers who truly carried the vote.

Polling on the British referendum shows a divided coalition among Brexiteers. Despite multiple votes, no “leave” plan has passed. In effect, a minority voice can simply hold out and win because of the deadline.

Britain does not have to exit the European Union to fulfill a democratic obligation. In fact, it would be more democratic at this point to remain. The will being enacted is not that of the majority. A smaller plurality than that of “remain” is going to win in any scenario. If Parliament truly cannot find a compromise, then exiting Brexit is the most prudent thing to do.

Ross Partin, Washington