Pardon me for not lining up to congratulate Republicans such as Steve Schmidt who suddenly discover they have a functioning spine [“A GOP strategist is leaving his party and urging people to vote for Democrats,” Dan Balz, The Take, June 21]. President Trump and the ugliness of his politics are a direct result of GOP policies and tactics from the past 40 years.

The GOP, starting with the infamous “Southern strategy,” has courted racists, bigots and know-nothings for decades. The seeds of Trumpism were planted by Lee Atwater and Karl Rove during the Nixon administration, and the GOP has tended that garden ever since.

Many Republicans either supported “birtherism” or remained conveniently silent. For years, they looked the other way when fellow Republicans made overtly racist remarks for fear of alienating the bottom-dwellers. Even if they didn’t blow the dog whistle of hatred and division themselves, they failed in their moral duty to call it out and thereby enabled the bigots in their midst.

So when the next “Never-Trumper” makes news by finally opposing a tyrant-in-training, ask him, “Where were your values, your courage, your patriotism before Mr. Trump was elected?”

Kevin Brady, Olney