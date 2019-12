As a retired Marine Corps pilot, I happen to be somewhat familiar with the Cabeza Prieta desert. The Wildlife Refuge comprises over 1,255 square miles, but the area surrounding it to the north and west (more than twice again as large) is designated as a live-fire bombing range for Air Force and Marine Corps pilots. I have conducted bombing runs there that destroyed many acres of desert sand. It is a very unhealthy place. The area is uninhabited and uninhabitable by humans. “The Devil’s Highway” by Luis Alberto Urrea is a nonfiction account of what happened to illegal migrants who attempted to cross it in 2001; 26 Mexicans guided by smugglers started in, but only 12 survived.